Sunday, February 5, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 9 settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 8:03 am
Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Kreminna and Shypylivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhnokamianske, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff reported on Feb. 5.

Russian forces launched 61 attacks with salvo rocket launchers, including on Kherson’s civilian infrastructure.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 4 that Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 47 times over the past day with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and tanks. One civilian was killed, and three were injured.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

