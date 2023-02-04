Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 3 over past day

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine, according to regional governors' daily reports.

According to local authorities, three people were killed, and 17 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces killed two people in Toretsk and Bakhmut and wounded 14 more in Donetsk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor, reported on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 3, Russian troops shelled the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, damaging 34 residential buildings, a kindergarten, and a number of infrastructure facilities, Kyrylenko said.

Overnight, Russian troops launched two missile strikes at the outskirts of Kramatorsk. There have been no casualties, the governor said.

Russian attacks also hit the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Paraskoviivka, Torske, and Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 47 times over the last 24 hours, using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. One civilian was killed, and three more injured.

In the city of Kherson, Russia hit residential buildings and a local enterprise.

The Russian military also fired at settlements of Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Dvorichna, and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging some civilian infrastructure, reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

There were no casualties following the attack, Syniehubov said. The governor noted, however, that an anti-personnel landmine explosion injured seven teenagers in Izuim on Feb. 3.

Russian forces shelled Marhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery overnight on Feb. 4, according to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Volodymyr Orlov. No casualties were reported.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was targeted by Russian fire. Local authorities received 36 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with MLRS, damaging residential houses, and attacked the Kutsurub community with artillery on Feb. 3, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. There were no casualties in both attacks, according to Kim.

In Luhansk Oblast, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske, Kreminna, and Dibrova over the past day, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Russian troops also shelled border territories of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, according to Ukraine's Northern Military Command.