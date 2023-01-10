Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

General Staff: Russia opens 3 new military hospitals in occupied Berdiansk as casualties mount

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 8:15 pm
As a result of increasingly heavy Russian battlefield casualties, hospitals in occupied Berdiansk in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast “are full of wounded Russian soldiers,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its regular evening update on Jan. 10.

In response to the uptick in casualties, three more military hospitals were equipped in the city last week, according to the Ukrainian military.

With some of the war's most intense fighting ongoing around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, which has been assaulting relentlessly since November, tthe General Staff continues to report  massive daily Russian casualties. 

As of Jan. 10, Moscow had lost 112,470 troops in Ukraine, with 710 reported casualties over the last 24 hours.

On Jan. 8, the military said that the Ukrainian ground and air forces struck 26 Russian personnel concentrations. The General Staff did not specify where the toops were located. A concentration area is generally where troops are assembled before conducting offensive operations.

