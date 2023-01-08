General Staff: Ukrainian military struck 26 Russian concentration areas over past day

Ukrainian ground and air forces struck 26 Russian concentration areas, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on Jan. 8.

The General Staff did not specify where the concentration areas were located. A concentration area is generally where troops are assembled before conducting offensive operations.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces are suffering heavy losses as they conduct offensive operations near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast and are trying to improve their tactical position near Kupiansk, located around 100 kilometers east of Kharkiv.

Despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "Christmas ceasefire" announcement, Russia launched nine missile strikes and three air strikes and carried out 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers over the past day, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding and killing civilians, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements. Among them are Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and Pobyeda in Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier on Jan. 7, Russian propagandists claimed that Russian forces and Kremlin-controlled private military contractor Wagner Group had taken control of Soledar, located just north of Bakhmut. However, later the Ukrainian military said it was still in control of the town.