General Staff: Russia has lost 111,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 9, 2023 9:19 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9 that Russia had lost 111,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,080 tanks, 6,147 armored fighting vehicles, 4,809 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,069 artillery systems, 434 multiple launch rocket systems, 217 air defense systems, 285 airplanes, 275 helicopters, 1,856 drones, and 16 boats.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member