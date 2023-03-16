General Staff: Russia launches 95 missiles in its latest attack

Russian forces launched 95 missiles in the largest missile attack on Ukraine in weeks on March 9, according to the General Staff report.

Ukrainian forces have shot down 34 missiles and four Iranian Shahed-136 drones used in the attack. Russia also launched 31 air strikes and 65 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems during the same day.

The March 9 attacks resulted in emergency blackouts, infrastructure damage, and civilian casualties across Ukraine.

During the same day, Ukrainian Air Force hit 13 Russian temporary bases and an anti-aircraft missile complex.

The Ukrainian forces have also successfully targeted six temporary bases, two logistical centers, three ammunition depots, six radio jammers, and two air defense systems.

