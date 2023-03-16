Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches 95 missiles in its latest attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 10, 2023 9:07 am
Share

Russian forces launched 95 missiles in the largest missile attack on Ukraine in weeks on March 9, according to the General Staff report

Ukrainian forces have shot down 34 missiles and four Iranian Shahed-136 drones used in the attack. Russia also launched 31 air strikes and 65 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems during the same day. 

The March 9 attacks resulted in emergency blackouts, infrastructure damage, and civilian casualties across Ukraine.

During the same day, Ukrainian Air Force hit 13 Russian temporary bases and an anti-aircraft missile complex.

The Ukrainian forces have also successfully targeted six temporary bases, two logistical centers, three ammunition depots, six radio jammers, and two air defense systems.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK