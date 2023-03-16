General Staff: Russia has lost 147,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25 that Russia had lost 147,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with 650 lost on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,375 tanks, 6,609 armored fighting vehicles, 5,235 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,373 artillery systems, 475 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 299 airplanes, 288 helicopters, 2,035 drones, and 18 boats.