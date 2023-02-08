General Staff: Russia has lost 134,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 8 that Russia had lost 134,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 910 soldiers, according to the report.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has also lost 3,253 tanks, 6,458 armored fighting vehicles, 5,112 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,236 artillery systems, 461 multiple launch rocket systems, 228 air defense systems, 295 airplanes, 285 helicopters, 1,961 drones, and 18 boats, according to the General Staff.