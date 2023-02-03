General Staff: Russia has lost 129,870 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
February 3, 2023 9:11 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 3 that Russia had lost 129,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,215 tanks, 6,388 armored fighting vehicles, 5,068 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,215 artillery systems, 460 multiple launch rocket systems, 222 air defense systems, 294 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,952 drones, and 18 boats.
