General Staff: Russia has lost 123,0080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

On Jan. 25, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 123,080 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The report reads that Russia has also lost 3,161 tanks, 6,307 armored fighting vehicles, 4,967 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,154 artillery systems, 450 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 290 airplanes, 281 helicopters, 1,902 drones, and 18 boats.