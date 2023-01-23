Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 23, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 121,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 23, 2023 9:08 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 23 that Russia had lost 121,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,150 tanks, 6,276 armored fighting vehicles, 4,936 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,146 artillery systems, 447 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 287 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 1,894 drones, and 18 boats.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

