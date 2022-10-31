Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia has launched 10 airstrikes against Ukraine over past 24 hours

This item is part of our running news digest

October 31, 2022 10:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 31 that Russian forces have also launched over 20 MLRS attacks. Russian troops have reportedly continued offensive operations toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

