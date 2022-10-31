General Staff: Russia has launched 10 airstrikes against Ukraine over past 24 hours
October 31, 2022
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 31 that Russian forces have also launched over 20 MLRS attacks. Russian troops have reportedly continued offensive operations toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
