externalForeign Minister: Grain negotiations ‘advanced’ but fragile

This item is part of our running news digest

July 20, 2022 1:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a televised address on July 19 that negotiations on the export of grain blocked at Ukrainian ports due to Russian hostilities are at an “advanced” stage. However, Kuleba noted that “everything can fall apart at any moment.” Earlier on July 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran. Putin reportedly said Russia will aid in the export of Ukrainian grain should restrictions on the supply of Russian grain be removed.

