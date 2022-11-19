Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Evacuation begins from recently liberated settlements in Ukraine’s south

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 9:54 pm
Share

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Nov. 19 that Ukraine begins voluntary evacuation from the recently liberated territories in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. 

Vereshchuk said Ukraine would fund all the expenses regarding evacuation, such as travel, accommodation, and medical care for those willing to flee to Ukraine’s safer regions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK