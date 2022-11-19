Evacuation begins from recently liberated settlements in Ukraine’s south
November 19, 2022 9:54 pm
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Nov. 19 that Ukraine begins voluntary evacuation from the recently liberated territories in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.
Vereshchuk said Ukraine would fund all the expenses regarding evacuation, such as travel, accommodation, and medical care for those willing to flee to Ukraine’s safer regions.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.