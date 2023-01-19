European Council President Charles Michel en route to Kyiv

European Council President Charles Michel posted a selfie video on the morning of Jan. 19 to announce that he was en route to Kyiv. (Courtesy)

European Council President Charles Michel is on his way to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and members of the Ukrainian parliament, Michel said in a video statement published on Twitter on the morning of Jan. 19.

Michel also said he would discuss with Zelensky and other officials “what concrete measures we can develop to make sure they (Ukrainians) are stronger and more powerful.”

“Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for the future of their children. But they are also fighting for our common European values of peace and prosperity. They need and deserve our support,” European Council president added.

According to Ukrinform, Michel called on European Union members to provide Ukraine with more military equipment, including tanks, in his address to the European Parliament on Jan. 18.