May 12, 2022 9:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Tim McPhee, a spokesman for the European Commission, said that EU position on Gazprom's demand to pay for gas in rubles remains unchanged. Russia has demanded that European companies pay for gas in rubles in violation of their gas supply contracts. After they refused, the Kremlin has come up with a scheme under which buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Russia's Gazprombank, which has to convert them into rubles and transfer the payment to Russian gas giant Gazprom. But McPhee said the scheme would breach EU sanctions because it involves Russia's central bank, which has been sanctioned by the European Union.

