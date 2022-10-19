Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

EU parliament awards Sakharov Prize to Ukrainian people

October 19, 2022 6:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

EU parliament awards Sakharov Prize to Ukrainian peoplePresident Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during her visit to Kyiv on April 2, 2022. (President's Office)

The winner of the prestigious human rights award, named in honor of Soviet scientist and dissident Andrei Sakharov, was announced by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Oct. 19.

"They are standing up for what they believe in," Metsola wrote on Twitter. "Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law. Risking their lives for us."

The award, officially known as the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, is given annually to individuals or groups deserving of particular recognition for their "outstanding contribution to protecting freedom of thought."

The prize comes with a €50,000 monetary award.

The award was won in 2018 by Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who undertook a hunger strike during a five-year prison sentence on sham charges in Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok