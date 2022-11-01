EU condemns Russia's mobilization of Crimean Tatars, calls it 'violation of international law.'

The conscription campaign that Russia has launched in Crimea "groundlessly targeting" its residents, the European External Action Service wrote on Nov. 1.

"Crimean Tatars are... reportedly forcibly involved in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, their traditional homeland," its statement reads. According to the EEAS, the campaign is "yet another violation of international law by Russia."

The EEAS added that the European Union "does not and will not" recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

"All these territories are and remain Ukraine," it wrote, urging Russia to withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukraine.