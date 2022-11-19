Estonia's President: Russia’s defeat should not incite concern
November 19, 2022 3:48 pm
Addressing the Halifax International Security Forum, Estonian President Alar Karis said the negative impacts on Russia should it lose its full-scale war should be of no concern to the West. Instead, he said, “NATO must implement a new defensive posture as soon as possible, one which requires a greater presence and advance deployment of weapons, equipment, and ammunition.” "Putin continues to want to dismantle the current Euro-Atlantic security arrangement and restore his hegemony in the Baltic states and over Poland," Karis said, noting that "Russia's strategic goals have not changed."
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.