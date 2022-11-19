Estonia's President: Russia’s defeat should not incite concern

Addressing the Halifax International Security Forum, Estonian President Alar Karis said the negative impacts on Russia should it lose its full-scale war should be of no concern to the West. Instead, he said, “NATO must implement a new defensive posture as soon as possible, one which requires a greater presence and advance deployment of weapons, equipment, and ammunition.” "Putin continues to want to dismantle the current Euro-Atlantic security arrangement and restore his hegemony in the Baltic states and over Poland," Karis said, noting that "Russia's strategic goals have not changed."