Estonia to give Ukraine all its 155-mm howitzers in largest aid package so far

Estonia will hand over all the 155 mm howitzers it has to Ukraine under the record aid package announced on Jan. 19, the General Staff reported, citing Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk. "We want to create a precedent so that other countries will not have any excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," Kuusk reportedly said.

Kuusk also confirmed previous media reports that the package would include dozens of 155-mm FH-70 and 122-mm D-30 howitzers, thousands of 155 mm artillery shells, and hundreds of M2 Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers with ammunition.

The Estonian government reported on Jan. 19 that Estonia would provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth some 113 million euros.

It would be the largest aid package provided by Estonia so far, increasing the country's total military assistance to 370 million euros which is more than 1% of its GDP.

Apart from the aid package, Estonia will continue to provide basic and specialized training to Ukrainian servicemen, according to Kuusk.

Estonia's previous military assistance to Ukraine included Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and dry food packages, according to the country's government.

