Erdogan: Turkey ready to host a potential Zelensky-Putin summit.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 6, 2022 5:37 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Aug. 6 that he offered Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey. "Despite the difficulties, I also maintain a firm belief that the crisis will be resolved at the negotiating table," Erdogan said, referring to Russia's full-scale war.