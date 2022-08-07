Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalErdogan: Turkey ready to host a potential Zelensky-Putin summit.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 5:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Aug. 6 that he offered Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey. "Despite the difficulties, I also maintain a firm belief that the crisis will be resolved at the negotiating table," Erdogan said, referring to Russia's full-scale war.

