Energy infrastructure hit in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Russian missiles hit an energy infrastructure site in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight, the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration reported on the morning of Jan. 26.

Russian forces launched two rocket attacks on the Pavliv territorial community, located in the northeast portion of the oblast. According to the state administration, the explosions damaged one of the energy infrastructure facilities. Preliminary reports suggest that S-300 missiles were used.

In Odesa Oblast, two critical energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the mass missile attack in the morning of Jan. 26. According to the Odesa Regional State Administration, energy workers are already on the site to begin repair work. Emergency services are working to ensure that water supply to residents is maintained and “invincibility centers” remain in operation.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure sites with nationwide missile strikes since October. This has led to emergency mass blackouts throughout the country. Over 4,000 “invincibility centers” have been set up in many places across Ukraine, where residents can warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet.