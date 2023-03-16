Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Emergency power cutoffs to be introduced in Ukraine after Russia's attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 6:56 am
Share

Emergency blackouts will be introduced in Ukraine after Russia's overnight attacks, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said on March 9. Kovalenko added that this was a "preventative measure." 

Emergency power cutoffs are often introduced amid Russia's attacks to avoid significant damage to energy infrastructure, according to officials. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said similar measures were put in place in the capital and that currently, around 15% of consumers are without electricity in the city following an explosion that occurred in Kyiv's central Holosiivskyi District early in the morning on March 9. 

Klitschko said earlier that more details about the explosions in Kyiv would follow. 

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack overnight on March 9. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK