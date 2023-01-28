Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Donetsk Oblast governor: Russian strike on Kostyantynivka kills 3 civilians, injures 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 2:22 pm
A residential building damaged in Russian Jan. 28 morning strike on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. (Pavlo Kyrylenko)

Three civilians were killed, and at least two injured as a result of Russia’s Jan. 28 morning missile strike on Kostyantynivka, a small city in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the regional administration.

According to Kyrylenko, Russian forces targeted a residential area, damaging four apartment buildings, a hotel, some car garages and civilian cars.

Kyrylenko said that first responders were working on the scene.

Photos and videos shared by onlookers on social media show the first responders covering up and removing the bodies of the killed civilians, lying on the ground outside an apartment building. 

