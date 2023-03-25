Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Defense Ministry asks media to 'stay quiet' on Ukraine’s counteroffensive

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 7:11 pm
Share

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has requested Ukrainian media “to stay quiet about any counteroffensives” that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are planning or could conduct in the future.

Maliar noted on March 25 that only three officials in Ukraine are allowed to announce strategic plans of Ukraine’s forces: President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

“We have one strategic plan – to liberate all our lands. The details are a military secret,” Maliar wrote on Facebook on March 25.

In January, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, said that Ukraine was planning a major counteroffensive in spring, with the “hottest” fighting expected in March.

However, Zelensky said on March 25 that Ukraine couldn’t start the next counteroffensive due to a shortage of weapons, including heavy equipment and fighter jets.

Widely read Russian military bloggers are gearing up for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, with many channels showing signs of "anxiety", the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest war update.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK