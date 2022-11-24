Death toll of Russia's Nov. 23 missile strike on Vyshhorod rises to 6
November 24, 2022 7:21 pm
Thirty people were injured as a result of the attack, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Nebytov said.
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack all over Ukraine, killing civilians, damaging critical energy infrastructure, and causing blackouts in much of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, as well as parts of neighboring Moldova.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.