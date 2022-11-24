Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Death toll of Russia's Nov. 23 missile strike on Vyshhorod rises to 6

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 7:21 pm
Share

Thirty people were injured as a result of the attack, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Nebytov said.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack all over Ukraine, killing civilians, damaging critical energy infrastructure, and causing blackouts in much of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, as well as parts of neighboring Moldova.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK