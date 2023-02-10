Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Danilov: Russia may launch massive cyberattack ahead of renewed offensive

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 5:33 pm
National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov warned that Russia might launch a massive cyberattack as a part of its renewed major offensive in Ukraine.

“A precursor and component of a new wave of large-scale aggression by Russia, like a year ago, may be offensive in cyberspace, and we must be ready to fight back,” Danilov said.

According to Danilov, Ukraine has strengthened and developed the national cyber security system and significantly increased the level of technical equipment of the Ukrainian army. He emphasized that Ukraine is a side of the global cyber war being waged by Russia and must mobilize its resources to defend against the enemy.

The NSDC reported that the number of Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine has almost tripled compared to 2021, targeting logistics, military facilities, government databases, and information resources. Currently, Russia is also carrying out systematic cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and recording numerous attempts of hostile cyberattacks, including spam mailings and personal data collection.

Last week, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed concern that Russia may renew its offensive to mark the one-year anniversary of the all-out war.

“We think since they believe in symbols, they will attempt something around Feb. 24,” he said in an interview with the French channel BFM.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

