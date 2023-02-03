Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 3, 2023

Czech president: West should give Ukraine all types of weapons except for nukes.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 7:13 pm
Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel told AFP on Feb. 2 that the West should provide Ukraine with all types of weapons apart from nuclear arms. 

“When it comes to conventional weapons, I see no reason for any limits,” Pavel said, France 24 reported, citing AFP. “Ukraine cannot fight a tough opponent without armored technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, and maybe supersonic aircraft.” 

Pavel also said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is only a “matter of political will,” adding that Ukraine has already met the conditions regarding “values, long-term strategic interests, and technological inter-operability between NATO and Ukraine’s army.”

Meanwhile, allies have so far refused to supply F-16 fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine due to the fear of "escalation."

Critics argue that their reluctance to provide these weapons will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's lack of advanced aircraft and missiles is also likely to prolong Russia's war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.  


