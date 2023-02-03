Czech president: West should give Ukraine all types of weapons except for nukes.
Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel told AFP on Feb. 2 that the West should provide Ukraine with all types of weapons apart from nuclear arms.
“When it comes to conventional weapons, I see no reason for any limits,” Pavel said, France 24 reported, citing AFP. “Ukraine cannot fight a tough opponent without armored technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, and maybe supersonic aircraft.”
Pavel also said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is only a “matter of political will,” adding that Ukraine has already met the conditions regarding “values, long-term strategic interests, and technological inter-operability between NATO and Ukraine’s army.”
Meanwhile, allies have so far refused to supply F-16 fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine due to the fear of "escalation."
Critics argue that their reluctance to provide these weapons will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's lack of advanced aircraft and missiles is also likely to prolong Russia's war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.
