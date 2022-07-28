Congresswoman Spartz once again calls out Zelensky's chief of staff, criticizes situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian-born U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz wrote another letter to U.S. President Joe Biden to express concerns surrounding President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak.

In a new letter, Spartz writes that the "lack of appointment of the anti-corruption prosecutor, concerns raised by our military personnel and defense contractors, as well as some NATO allies, raise national security concerns and require proper attention from (Biden's) administration."

In the July 26 letter, Spartz lists three main concerns - Yermk's alleged influence over the country's Defense Ministry by way of appointment of a deputy said to be close to the president's chief of staff, the centralization of power under the president's office watch and the lack of a desire to finalize the appointment of a Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor.

Spartz writes that Yermak and his deputy Oleh Tatarov will likely sabotage the process of appointing the top anti-corruption prosecutor with the help of the new Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, who must officially appoint the top anti-corruption prosecutor.

She also mentioned the increased secrecy in president Zelensky's work, writing that "another example of abuse of power is the recent issuance of secret executive orders to revoke Ukrainian citizenships without proper due process."

This is the third letter published by Spartz, with the two previous accusations, published on July 8 and July 9, ranging from corruption and sabotage of reforms to allegedly serving Russian interests.

