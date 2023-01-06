CNN: Pentagon considers training Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot in US

The U.S. Defense Department said on Jan. 5 that the country is considering bringing Ukrainians to the U.S. to train on the Patriot missile system and training overseas “or a combination of both.” It’s expected to take a few months to train the Ukrainians to operate the Patriot, which typically takes 90 troops, the Pentagon has said earlier.

Previously, U.S. forces planned to train Ukrainian forces to use and maintain Patriot systems in a third country, most likely Germany, before its deployment to Ukraine. Until now, no NATO-provided weapons systems training has been done in the U.S.