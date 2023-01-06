CNN: Pentagon considers training Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot in US
January 6, 2023 2:39 am
The U.S. Defense Department said on Jan. 5 that the country is considering bringing Ukrainians to the U.S. to train on the Patriot missile system and training overseas “or a combination of both.” It’s expected to take a few months to train the Ukrainians to operate the Patriot, which typically takes 90 troops, the Pentagon has said earlier.
Previously, U.S. forces planned to train Ukrainian forces to use and maintain Patriot systems in a third country, most likely Germany, before its deployment to Ukraine. Until now, no NATO-provided weapons systems training has been done in the U.S.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member