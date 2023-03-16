Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

CIA chief meets with Polish president in Warsaw

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 11:06 pm
CIA director William Burns meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on March 15. (Photo: President's Office)

CIA director William Burns met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on March 15, according to the president's office.

The main focus of their talk was the current security situation, the president's office noted.

Burns' visit coincides with the Polish media reporting that a Russian spy network likely collecting intel on transfer points for weapons destined for Ukraine was dismantled. 

Authorities detained 6 suspects after the discovered "dozens" of hidden cameras at railway junctions, the airport, and other important routes that recorded and transmitted vehicle movements.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
