Thursday, March 16, 2023

Media: 6 detained as Russian spy network broken up in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 6:57 pm
Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained six people part of a Russian spy ring who are alleged to have been spying on transfer points for weapons to Ukraine and planning acts of sabotage, according to RMF24.

The authorities detained the suspects in connection with the discovery of "dozens" of hidden cameras at railway junctions, the airport, and other important routes that recorded and transmitted vehicle movements.

According to RMF24, the main task of the suspects was to collect information from the hidden cameras. However, it is possible that they were also planning to commit acts of sabotage.

Maciej Matysiak, ex-deputy chief of the Military Counterintelligence Service, told RMF24 that the spy network may have been searching for information regarding the number of transports to Ukraine, the level of security measures in place, and the type of equipment.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
