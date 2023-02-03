Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 3, 2023

Charles Michel: Ukraine will become EU member despite Kremlin’s threats.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 7:25 pm
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Feb. 3 that Ukraine would become a member of the European Union despite the Kremlin's threats, online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda reported. 

He said at a Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv that the EU would support Kyiv in all possible ways. 

Michel added that Ukraine's future is within the European Union. 

Ursula von der Leyen said on Feb. 2 that the EU ”stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever.”

Ukraine officially received EU candidate status in June 2022 but talks on its accession have not begun yet. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

