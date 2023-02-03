Charles Michel: Ukraine will become EU member despite Kremlin’s threats.
February 3, 2023 7:25 pm
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Feb. 3 that Ukraine would become a member of the European Union despite the Kremlin's threats, online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda reported.
He said at a Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv that the EU would support Kyiv in all possible ways.
Michel added that Ukraine's future is within the European Union.
Ursula von der Leyen said on Feb. 2 that the EU ”stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever.”
Ukraine officially received EU candidate status in June 2022 but talks on its accession have not begun yet.
