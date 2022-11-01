CEO of Ukraine's energy monopoly Naftogaz resigns
November 1, 2022 4:48 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko's resignation. He will leave his post on Nov. 3, Naftogaz stated on its website.
Further details will be published on Nov. 3, the company wrote.
Amid Russia's continuous attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure sites, Ukraine's energy monopoly Naftogaz will face an uphill battle to provide enough gas for this year's heating season, Vitrenko told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 14.
"It's a challenge to ensure that people still have enough heat, gas, and electricity during the war," Vitrenko said back then.
