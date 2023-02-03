Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 3, 2023

Car reportedly explodes in occupied Enerhodar, killing collaborator

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 1:44 pm
A car owned by a collaborator exploded in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of Feb. 3, according to Ivan Fedorov, acting mayor of Melitopol, located in the same region and also occupied by Russian troops. Moscow-installed proxies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast said the collaborator had been killed in the explosion. 

The killed man previously worked in Ukrainian law enforcement, but after the Russian occupation of Enerhodar began to collaborate with occupying authorities, according to Fedorov. 

Enerhodar is built around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops occupied the plant in early March and have used it as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River. 

After staged referendums in September, Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian oblasts in Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which its forces only partially control.



We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

