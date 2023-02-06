Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 6, 2023

Bloomberg: US prepares 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 7:58 pm
Share

The U.S. is planning a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum to be announced “as soon as this week,” Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6, citing unnamed sources privy to the information.

As Russia’s full-scale war nears its one-year mark, the U.S. has reportedly been considering the decision for months. 

Bloomberg noted that there have been concerns in the Biden administration regarding the potential “collateral damage” of such a decision on U.S. industries, such as aerospace and automobiles. 

Russia is the second-largest aluminum producer in the world after China and traditionally constitutes 10% of aluminum imports to the U.S. The move would effectively end Russian-made aluminum imports to the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly has yet to approve the decision. 

On Dec. 10, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration was weighing three options regarding Russian-made aluminum: an outright ban, increasing tariffs to levels so punitive that they would effectively serve as a ban, or sanctioning the company that produces the nation’s metal.

In September 2022, Reuters reported that the U.S. and EU had increased Russian aluminum and nickel imports since Feb. 24, with the total value of imports amounting to $1.9 billion in the period.

Bloomberg said there is currently no indication thus far that the European Union (EU) is preparing a similar decision.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK