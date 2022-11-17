Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Biden disputes Zelensky’s comments that missiles hitting Poland weren’t Ukrainian

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 6:41 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Ukrainian specialists to join an international investigation into missile strike that killed two people in Poland on Nov. 15, stressing he has “no doubt” that the missile wasn't a Ukrainian air defense rocket, as NATO said. 

Commenting on Ukraine's account of the incident, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Nov. 17: “That’s not the evidence.”

On Nov. 15, during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine, a blast killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.

On Nov. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky denied claims by NATO and Poland that a Ukrainian missile had likely landed on Polish territory.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine is “ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace” in the accident.

 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK