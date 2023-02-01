Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Anti-Putin Russian activists invited in place of Kremlin to Munich Security Conference

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 2:26 pm
Share

Representatives of the Russian leadership were not invited to the prestigious Munich Security Conference this year as the organizers didn’t want to provide them with a platform for its propaganda, head conference organizer Christoph Heusgen announced in a radio interview with MDR on Feb. 1.

According to Heusgen, Russia was not invited due to Moscow's unwillingness to negotiate an end to war in Ukraine. Instead, the invitation was received by two high-profile exiled Russian activists: former chess champion and Human Rights Foundation chairperson Garry Kasparov as well as exiled oligarch and opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky,

The 59th Munich Security Conference is set to take place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 in Munich. This year, the center of discussions is expected to be around Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

No Russian representatives attended the last edition of the conference in February 2022, where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech just five days before Russia's full-scale invasion, warning the world against appeasing Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK