Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Syria, Syrian war crimes, War crimes, United Nations
Edit post

NGO alleges Russia bombed Syrian hospital in new UN complaint

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2024 9:12 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers walk past a Russian military police armored vehicle at a position in the northeastern Syrian city of Kobane on Oct. 23, 2019. Photo for illustrative purposes. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A complaint filed by Syrian NGO Hand in Hand for Aid and Development (HIHFAD) on May 1 alleges that Russian forces deliberately bombed a hospital in Syria in 2019, killing at least two people, media reported.

Moscow deployed its troops to Syria in 2015, providing support to dictator Bashar al-Assad against multiple anti-government forces. Damascus has been supportive of the Kremlin during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.

The newest complaint, filed jointly by HIHFAD and the cousin of one of those killed at the U.N.'s Human Rights Committee, accuses Russia of bombing the Kafr Nobol Surgical Hospital in Syria's Idlib province in 2019.

"Syrians are looking to the Human Rights Committee to show us some measure of redress by acknowledging the truth of this brutal attack, and the suffering caused," said Fadi al-Dairi, the director of HIHFAD, Reuters reported.

According to the Open Society Justice Initiative, which is involved in presenting the case to the U.N., "at least three other hospitals in the area were attacked by Russia in just 12 hours" on the same day.

‘Double-tap’ attack. Understanding one of Russia’s cruelest tactics in Ukraine
Hitting a building, waiting for first responders and the media to arrive, and hitting the same place again to target those who came to put out the fire, help the victims, or document a potential war crime is a well-honed tool of Russia in its wars. This ruthless and illegal
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:12 AM

NGO alleges Russia bombed Syrian hospital in new UN complaint.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.