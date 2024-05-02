Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 470,870 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

May 2, 2024
Soldiers run to reload a 152mm howitzer after it is fired at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around 8km the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 470,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 2.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,332 tanks, 14,096 armored fighting vehicles, 16,224 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,044 artillery systems, 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 784 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,561 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drones hit oil refineries in two Russian regions
Key updates on May 1: * Ukrainian drones attack oil refineries in Russia’s Ryazan, Voronezh oblasts * Norway to allocate over $630 million for Ukrainian air defense, ammunition * Death toll of Russia’s April 29 strike on Odesa rises to 6 * Latvian FM: Some countries have provided Ukraine weapon…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
NGO alleges Russia bombed Syrian hospital in new UN complaint.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.