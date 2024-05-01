Republican Congresswoman Greene launches effort to oust Johnson following passage of Ukraine aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Far-right Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene officially launched her much-discussed plan to oust Speaker Mike Johnson on May 1, delivering on the threat she has made since the U.S. Congress passed Ukraine aid in April.

Greene, who is one of the most outspoken opponents of U.S. support for Ukraine in Congress, first submitted a motion to oust Johnson in March amid the impasse on the aid bill.

Following weeks of warnings, Greene finally decided to force a vote, which will require Congress to act on the motion within the next two days.

The congresswoman later posted on X that she was "calling for a vote to vacate the chair next week."

Greene has voiced a number of complaints against Johnson but has particularly focused on his decision to allow a vote on aid for Ukraine.

Beyond her move to oust Johnson and continuous criticism of U.S. aid, Greene has repeatedly spread debunked conspiracy theories about Ukraine.

Only two of Greene's Republican colleagues have publicly supported the motion to oust, and Democrats in Congress have indicated that they would back Johnson. Due to the slim majority Republicans have in Congress, Greene's move is unlikely to succeed as long Johnson has the support of some Democrats.