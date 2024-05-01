Governor: 2 killed, 6 injured in Russian attack on Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast on May 1, killing two people and injuring six, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said citing preliminary information.



Russia carried out the attack using Uragan multiple rocket launchers, killing a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, according to the governor.

Hirnyk is located some 50 kilometers west of the occupied city of Donetsk.

"The final information on the number of victims and the extent of damage will be established later," Filashkin said.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks. Local officials report losses among the civilian population on a near-daily basis.

Russian forces attacked seven settlements in the region over the past day, including in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, the local authorities said. Two people were reportedly killed.