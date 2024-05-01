Russia reportedly attacks postal depot in Odesa, injures at least 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched ballistic missiles at the city of Odesa on the evening of May 1, injuring at least 13 people, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Several explosions were reported in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa at 10 p.m. local time almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the region.

Russia hit a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta, the company wrote on Facebook.

Nova Poshta, known abroad as Nova Post, has a number of foreign branches. The latest one was opened in Barcelona in late April, making Spain the 12th European market for the company.

Photos and video published on social media show a fire and smoke rising after the Russian strike.

"There are no killed or injured among our employees," Nova Poshta said.

The company said it would fully compensate its customers for the cost of destroyed parcels.

A postal depot of Nova Poshta was hit by Russia in the village of Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast in October 2023. The attack reportedly killed seven people and injured over 10 others.

The company's co-founder Volodymyr Popereshniuk announced that Nova Poshta would arrange additional bomb shelters in its depots following the strike.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russian forces launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles against the southern port city also overnight on May 1, killing three people and injuring three others.

Russia carried out another attack against Odesa on April 29, using a cluster munition-armed Iskander missile. A total of six people were killed, and around 30 injured, according to local authorities.