News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat May 2, 2024 2:40 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 130 times in 31 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 1.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesy, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and rocket launcher attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto a community.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 45 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or injuries were reported throughout the region.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Update: Russia reportedly attacks postal depot in Odesa, injuring at least 14
Russia launched ballistic missiles at the city of Odesa on the evening of May 1, injuring at least 14 people, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova


Author: Dmytro Basmat
