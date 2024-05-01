Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 130 times in 31 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 1.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesy, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and rocket launcher attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto a community.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 45 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or injuries were reported throughout the region.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.



