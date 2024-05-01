Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 1, injuring four people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia carried out the strike with artillery and launched a "kamikaze" drone, according to Lysak.

A 27-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were hospitalized with injuries of moderate severity. A 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were injured as well. They received medical care and will be recovering at home.

Russian attack damaged a local hospital, an ambulance car, a school, a sports facility, seven houses, six utility buildings, power lines, and street lights.

One car caught fire, but it has been extinguished by emergency services.

The previous evening, Russia carried out three attacks against Nikopol, Lysak reported. Russian forces used artillery and Grad rockets, injuring an 82-year-old woman.