Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Nikopol
Edit post

Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 4

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2024 4:09 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack against the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 1, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 1, injuring four people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia carried out the strike with artillery and launched a "kamikaze" drone, according to Lysak.

A 27-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were hospitalized with injuries of moderate severity. A 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were injured as well. They received medical care and will be recovering at home.

Russian attack damaged a local hospital, an ambulance car, a school, a sports facility, seven houses, six utility buildings, power lines, and street lights.

One car caught fire, but it has been extinguished by emergency services.

The previous evening, Russia carried out three attacks against Nikopol, Lysak reported. Russian forces used artillery and Grad rockets, injuring an 82-year-old woman.

Russian attacks on Nikopol district injure 2 women
Russian attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 27 injured two women aged 88 and 40, Governor Serhii Lysak said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:06 AM

G7 agrees to reduce dependency on Russian nuclear energy supplies.

"We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components, and services," read the statement issued after a two-day ministerial summit in Torino, Italy.
6:34 AM

US Senate approves ban on Russian uranium imports.

The U.S. Senate on April 30 voted unanimously to approve legislation banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The legislation will now advance to the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden must sign the bill in order for it to become law.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.