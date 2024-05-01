Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Western aid, Military, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

Media: Russia sets up display of captured Western military hardware in Moscow

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2024 8:16 PM 2 min read
Russia's Defense Ministry displays a collection of Western weapons and military equipment seized from the Ukrainian army, including Leopard and M1 Abrams tanks, in Moscow, Russia, on May 1, 2024. (Ali Cura/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has created a display of Western military hardware in a World War II memorial in Moscow, drawing large crowds, Reuters and other media outlets reported on May 1.

Western allies, including the U.S., have given Ukraine significant amounts of military hardware. It is unclear exactly how many pieces of Western military equipment have been captured or destroyed by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as Ukraine rarely comments on its own losses.

According to the BBC, more than 30 Western-made armored vehicles were on display, including a U.S. Abrams tank.

The AP wrote on April 25 that, according to two U.S. military officials, Ukrainian forces had pulled Abrams tanks from the front lines due to the high risk of detection by Russian drones.

According to the U.S. officials who spoke to the AP, Russian surveillance drones and hunter-killer drones have changed the situation on the ground substantially, increasing the vehicles' risk of detection.

Five of the 31 Abrams M1A1 tanks that Ukraine received in the fall of 2023 have already been lost on the battlefield, the officials said.

Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, one of the units operating Abrams tanks, denied that the tanks were pulled from the front and said they were still in use.

People look at a U.S.-made M12A1 Abrams tank captured by Russian forces in Ukraine, displayed at the WWII memorial complex at Poklonnya Hill western in Moscow, on May 1, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

The display also showcased a variety of German-made equipment, accompanied by a sign that read, "history is repeating itself."

The location of the exhibition, at a World War II memorial, and the timing, are part of a specific narrative to connect Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine to the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany, the BBC said.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, a heavily militarized holiday marking the end of World War II.

"Strength is in the truth. It's always been that way. In 1943 and today. These war trophies reflect our strength," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Zelensky: Russia will attempt to seize Chasiv Yar by Victory Day
Russia will attempt to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, just west of the Russian-occupied Bakhmut, by May 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News published April 21.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.