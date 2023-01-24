Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Anti-Corruption Court seizes assets of Russian billionaire

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 4:25 am
The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized the Ukrainian assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Shelkov. The assets include multiple apartments, vehicles, company shares, and money in Ukrainian bank accounts.

According to Transparency International Ukraine, Shelkov headed the investment division of the state-owned company Rostec, which controls Russia's defense contractors, and is 59th on the Russian Forbes list of billionaires, with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Throughout the past year, Ukraine has been seizing assets and corporate rights belonging to Russian oligarchs that are located inside the country.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund recently announced that it transferred Hr 17 billion ($460 million) from liquidated accounts of Russian banks to a special fund of the state budget. 

