Annual inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in October
November 10, 2022 6:44 pm
The inflation increased by 2.5% compared to the previous month, according to a report by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
As for consumer prices, costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.2%. The National Bank reported on Oct. 20 that inflation remains under control amid the full-scale Russian invasion that has taken a severe toll on the Ukrainian economy. In 2023, inflation will decrease to 20.8%, according to the National Bank's estimates.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.