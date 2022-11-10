Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Annual inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in October

November 10, 2022 6:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The inflation increased by 2.5% compared to the previous month, according to a report by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

As for consumer prices, costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.2%. The National Bank reported on Oct. 20 that inflation remains under control amid the full-scale Russian invasion that has taken a severe toll on the Ukrainian economy. In 2023, inflation will decrease to 20.8%, according to the National Bank's estimates.

