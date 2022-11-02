Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 kamikaze drones overnight

The Ukrainian military downed 12 out of 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that Russia launched overnight on Nov. 2, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

On Nov. 1, Ukraine's Air Force said it had already downed over 300 kamikaze drones fired at Ukraine by Russian forces.

On the same day, CNN reported, citing unnamed Western officials, that Iran is preparing to send around 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and about 400 kamikaze drones.

Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 drones from Iran, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.