Air Force: Russia fires 100 missiles at Ukraine

Russia launched about 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities on Nov. 15 in its latest mass attack on critical infrastructure, according to Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

The strike's scale exceeded the Oct. 10 attack when 84 rockets were fired at Ukraine, Ihnat said.

“Critical infrastructure facilities are the first target. But unfortunately, missiles also hit residential buildings,” he said.

Ihnat said that some of the missiles were downed by air defense but didn't specify the number.

Explosions were reported in at least 11 out of 24 Ukrainian oblasts on the afternoon of Nov. 15.

State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo has introduced emergency electricity outages in all regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, to stabilize the power system’s operation.

The attack is Russia's fourth mass air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, and Oct. 31. They resulted in mass power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

